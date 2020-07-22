Wolves kill 725-lb. steer in Klamath County, ODFW says

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Wolves with the Rogue Pack are being blamed for the death of a steer in Klamath County.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said on the afternoon of July 17, a dead 725-pound yearling steer was found on a private pasture in the Fort Klamath area.
Some of the muscle tissue appeared to have been consumed by a predator, but the carcass was otherwise intact.
An investigation revealed the carcass had numerous bite marks and tissue trauma that were consistent with a wolf attack.
Based on the evidence, ODFW determined the depredation can be attributed wolves of the Rogue Pack.
The pack, which roams between eastern Jackson and western Klamath Counties, has been blamed for numerous other livestock kills.
ODFW actively works with livestock producers in southwestern Oregon to mitigate wolf attacks. “Unfortunately, in Jackson County and in Klamath County the Rogue Pack has really found a way to kill cattle and we have seen quite an increase over 2018 in the amount of animals the Rogue Pack is responsible for killing,” said Steve Niemela with ODFW.
The goal of ODFW is to conserve the population of gray wolves while balancing it with the social and economic interests of Oregonians.
Deterrents to depredations in southwestern Oregon have included flashing lights, inflatable air dancers and radio activated guard boxes.
You can read more about how ODFW plans on dealing with the increasing wolf population here: https://www.dfw.state.or.us/Wolves/docs/2019_Oregon_Wolf_Plan.pdf