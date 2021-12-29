Jackson County’s vaccine, testing clinics move to downtown Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson County’s COVID-19 testing site and an Oregon Health Authority-operated vaccination site are both moving to downtown Medford.

A drive-through vaccination clinic has been operating at the Jackson County Expo in Central Point since early this year. After a temporary closure due to winter weather, it was announced the Expo vaccine clinic will be relocated to a walk-in clinic at The Merrick at 200 North Riverside Avenue in Medford. The site, which opens Wednesday, is the location of the old Inn at the Commons.

Shortly after that announcement was made, the county said the testing clinic operated by Curative is also moving to The Merrick.

Jackson County Public Health said the vaccination site will be open Sunday between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. and Monday through Saturday between 12:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

PCR tests will be available Sunday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. To register for a test, visit http://www.curative.com.

More information about the site, including parking and where to enter, should be released by the county shortly.