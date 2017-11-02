Josephine Community Library District will assume operations in January

Grants Pass, Or.- The people voted yes and now the new Josephine Community Library District is ready assume all four library operations starting January.
“To have stabilized funding for our library system means we are going to be able to provide a much better service to the community,” Kate Lasky, Josephine Community library director said.
But first the library district needs to hire more staff to operate the libraries and keep them open longer.
“Our Grants Pass branch is only open 24 hours a week so we are hoping to see it open up to at least 40 hours a week which would be so much better for after school homework help,” she said.
Lasky says she hopes to update the books in the libraries and provide more teen programs for all of the Josephine community libraries in the future.