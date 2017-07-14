Jury reaches verdict in murder trial

MEDFORD, Ore. — After hours of deliberation, jurors reach a verdict in the murder trial of Shane Zornes — accused of killing Isaac Deleon outside a Medford bar in 2015.
“…hereby find the defendant on the charge of count one, murder, guilty,” read Judge David Hoppe.
After three days on trial, that verdict was reached about 8:30 Thursday evening.
Shane Zornes was found guilty of pulling the trigger on Isacc Deleon outside a downtown Medford bar.
The victim’s close friend says the jurors’ decision gives him peace of mind, but it doesn’t bring back his friend.
“If it was me, personally, I would have just have him rot in jail,” said Eric Valencia. “That’s what somebody like that deserves.”
Earlier in the day, Zornes took the stand in his own defense. He had testified he felt threatened by Deleon the night of the shooting, that’s why he shot Deleon.
The jury had to decide whether Zornes acted in a drunken and reckless manner or if the shooting was a murderous act.
Zornes faces 25 years to life in prison, with the possibility of parole.