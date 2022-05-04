Boy Scout creates little library for Eagle Scout project

Posted by Jenna King May 3, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore. —A Medford boy is giving back to the community in a creative way, and earning his Eagle Scout ranking in the process. 14-year-old Danny Milligan has always had a passion for reading.

That’s why for his eagle scout project he decided to build a free little library for the neighborhood. Through the 9-month process of finding a location, collecting books, and building it, his idea became a reality.

After all his hard work, it was installed Sunday.

“Once you finally do it was like for me not a step into the real world but it was a good example of what hard work does,” said Milligan.

You can find Danny’s little library, at Bear Creek Park. He says it’s already been put to good use.

