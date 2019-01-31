City considering new plans for an event center, aquatic center in Medford

Medford, Ore — Since the pool at Hawthorne Park closed in 2011 Medford has had only one public pool.
A City meeting Thursday night could be the beginning of a plan to change that.
Currently, the Jackson Aquatic Center is the only public pool open during summer months.
So the city asked city councilors about the feasibility of a new aquatic center .
They’ll also discuss whether any plans could be combined with a new event center, also something the city has looked into.
In 2015 a study found Medford likely couldn’t sustain a full convention center, but a smaller scale version is still a possibility.
