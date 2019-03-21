Curry County commissioners express “no confidence” in Army Corps fish hatcheries

CURRY COUNTY, Ore — Curry County commissioners said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is breaking its promise to southern Oregon.
At a meeting with Jackson County commissioners, Curry County leaders encouraged Jackson County to sign a letter of “no confidence” in the Army Corps.
They say the federal agency, which operates dams along the Rogue River, has neglected salmon hatcheries.
The commissioners said less than half-a-percent of Spring Chinook salmon are returning to their spawning grounds at Cole Rivers Hatchery.
“Every year the numbers continue to go down and the economic loss for the counties as well as the loss of the fish in the river is decimating our counties,” said Curry County Commissioner Christopher Paasch.
Curry County estimates over $10 million is lost every year due to salmon shortfalls.
Jackson County Commissioners didn’t agree to sign the declaration but will discuss it in the future.
