FEMA increases rental assistance for fire survivors

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — More federal funding is being granted to those impacted by the fires in southern Oregon.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved an increase in the amount available to the survivors looking to rent. The Fair Market Rental (FMR) rate was raised to 125 percent from 100 percent for Klamath, Jackson, Douglas, Lane, Linn, Marion, and Lincoln Counties.
“We’ve based it on market conditions, a shortage of rental housing, it’s basically supply and demand,” said FEMA’s Nate Custer, “and for some people who are deemed eligible for direct rental assistance program, this could make a big difference to them.”
FEMA said the hope is that being able to pay more could make it easier for survivors to get a rental.
