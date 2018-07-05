Fewer lost pets in Jackson County after 4th of July fireworks

Jackson County, Ore — July 5th is one of the busiest days of the year for local shelters looking to reconnect owners with their scared pets.
The Jackson County Animal Shelter says they’ve only taken in 3 dogs since last night’s fireworks, one of which was already returned home.
That number is down from previous years. They’re crediting people for taking care of, and properly identifying their pets.
Even so, pets who do get lost have a better chance at finding their way home if owners move quickly.
“Report your missing dog to the animal shelter, we keep track of all the calls that come in, we’re the only place where law enforcement and the public bring stray animals,” said Barbara Talbert, Animal Services Manager.
The shelter says they have received several calls about lost pets, but many have been found thanks to social media and tags with updated phone numbers.
NBC5 News reporter and weather forecaster Matt Jordan is a native Oregonian, born in Junction City.
He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.
In addition to being passionate about news, Matt loves his Ducks and the outdoors. He also plays guitar and is a huge Jimi Hendrix fan.