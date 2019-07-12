Firefighters in Cave Junction put out back to back fires

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – Flames soared high in to the air, as Illinois Valley Fire District firefighters pulled up to a large barn burning. It happened late Wednesday night on the 600 block of Garner Road. Inside the barn, IFVD said there were several old VW vehicles, including a VW bus and VW bug. Their Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.
Then, just a few hours later in the early morning hours Thursday, another fire call to the 5300 block of Holland Loop. This time IVFD firefighters found a vehicle in flames. The car was sitting near a home and large tree. Crews said they were able to get the fire out quickly. The cause of that fire is also under investigation.