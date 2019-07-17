GP School Board proposes tax levy

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The Grants Pass School Board is getting closer to creating a new tax levy for the upcoming election.
The Grants Pass School District 7 School Board will meet Tuesday night to discuss some of the options for facility improvements. District officials said they’re still working on what will be included in the bond.
In 2018 voters rejected a bond from the school district.
In order to get the bond on the November ballot, they’ll have to file with the county by August 16th.
