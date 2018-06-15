Jackson County Jail Commander to retire after 34 years of service

Jackson County, Ore — After serving 34 years and under half a dozen Sheriffs, Jackson County Sheriff Captain and Jail Commander Dan Penland is retiring.
Penland started under Sheriff Duane Franklin in 1981.
Since then he rose up the ranks, taking over command of the jail in 2014.
Penland says he’s proud of how public opinion of corrections has changed for the better.
“They see that the corrections officer are professionals, they take their jobs seriously, they care about these people, they’re not here to hurt people. They’re here to do a job and that’s what they do,” said Cpt. Penland.
Jail operations will be taken over by Lieutenant Josh Aldrich.
Penland says he’s looking forward to spending time with his grandchildren.
