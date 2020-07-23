JoCo Public Health: Si Casa Flores salmonella tests negative

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Josephine Co. Public Health says all it’s salmonella tests at Grants Pass Si Casa Flores have come back negative.
Last week, Public Health announced it was investigating a cluster of people with salmonella, that were potentially linked to the Grants Pass Si Casa Flores location on Beacon Drive.
The department says the salmonella outbreak could also be part of a nationwide outbreak, that according to the CDC is effecting 15 states.
The locally owned restaurant says things were already tough for the business.
“Everything with COVID hit pretty hard us, it did impact us big time and we’re so thankful to be back in business so for something else to come about it was devastating for us,” said Emmanuel Flores, General Manager.
Flores says it’s safe to eat at all of their establishments. Josephine Co. Public Health says two people in the county were hospitalized and several others got sick with salmonella.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]