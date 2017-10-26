Kids helping design of new Bear Creek Playground

Medford, Ore — Bear Creek Park is getting a renovation but the design hasn’t been set in stone, so developers sought ideas from the experts — kids!
The developers of the original 30-year old playground returned to Medford to design the new model and asked kids at Roosevelt and Hoover Elementary what they would like to see in the new playground.
“We’re here talking to the kids because that’s what we’ve always done, is come and find out what the kids like and what ideas they have and make that part of the playground,” said Jim Houghton, one of the designers.
The most popular requests from kids were a rock wall and a zipline. At 6pm the designers will present a draft of the playground model for the public to see. A public meeting is set for 6pm at the Carnegie Library across from Medford City Hall.