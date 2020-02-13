KISS 107.5 to join forces with Q Crew for St. Jude Radiothon

Medford, Ore — After breaking records last year the Q Crew is looking to raise even more money for a great cause.
Next week Ashley and Jason of radio station Q100.3 will run a 26-hour Radiothon for St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
In 2019 the radio station raised $363,000, the most in the Radiothon’s 16 year run.
This year they’ll have help from an army of volunteers and kiss 107.5 DJ Gemineye.
“They don’t have to pay anything for food, for housing, for medical expenses. Most hospitals you get a bill in the mail, St. Jude doesn’t do that they cover everything for you and that’s simply because of all the donations that come in,” said Radio Host Ashley Main.
Since the first Radiothon the benefit has raised more than $2.4 Million.
You can catch the Radiothon and donate next Thursday and Friday from 6a.m. to 7p.m.
