Lumgrey Fire still burning, 30 percent contained

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters were still hard at work trying to contain a 230 acre fire that sparked in Siskiyou County Monday night.
Fire officials said the Lumgrey Fire started out as two fires that burned together, even jumping the north side of the Klamath River to the south.
As of Tuesday evening, the fire was at 30 percent containment.
Officials have reopened Highway 96 to one lane, which will remain open until 10 p.m. Tuesday night. The road will reopen at 6 a.m. Wednesday.
The U.S. Forest Service said they made much progress overnight Monday and have the fire completely lined.
“Three sides of the fire triangle you got fuel, heat and oxygen,” said Joshua Veal with the U.S. Forest Service. “You take away one side of the triangle and you don’t have fire, and that’s what our firefighters are doing, they’re taking away the fuel source.”
All evacuation warnings were lifted as of Tuesday evening. Crews expect to have the fire fully contained by Saturday.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, stay with NBC5 News for updates.
Nicole Costantino is a reporter and weather forecaster for NBC5 News. She comes to us from Phoenix, Arizona where she graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She also received a minor in Meteorology.
Before coming to NBC5 News Nicole was an anchor, weathercaster and reporter at KAET in Phoenix, AZ. In college, she interned for CBS News in New York and theNBC4 Investigative Team in Los Angeles.
In her free time, you can find Nicole cheering on the Sun Devils and exploring the Pacific Northwest. Feel free to send story ideas and chocolate chip cookie recipes to her on Facebook (@NicoleCostantino) or Twitter (@N_Costantino).