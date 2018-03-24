Medford Police take home trophy from Donkey Basketball

Medford, Ore. — Medford Police are taking home the trophy from a donkey basketball game Saturday.
MPD and Fire District 3 faced off for some friendly competition to support a local nonprofit.
The fundraiser is put on every year by the Hillah Shriners, to support administrative costs of the shrine in Southern Oregon.
“A lot of nonprofit organizations you’ll see have dwindled or have run out of business because they’re not getting the new members in, and they’re not doing this kind of fundraising,” Fundraising Chairman Don Wetzel said.
The ending score was 40 to 30.
The fundraising chairman says Medford Police have now won three years in a row, but the teams have great sportsmanship as they work closely together outside of the game.