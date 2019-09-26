MOTOR HOME HOLDUP: Habitat for Humanity asking for public’s help

Habitat for Humanity Rogue Valley has two areas of land they’re preparing for future builds, but there are two old motor homes on the property that’s keeping them from moving forward.
The organization purchased the properties just over a year ago. It had abandoned buildings, trailers, motor homes and vehicles on them. Since then they’ve spent $10,000 on cleanup and filled eight dumpsters full of trash.
Now there are just two motor homes left, but they can’t find anyone to remove them safely.
“The two motor homes that are on the property now are not sustainable any longer,” said Brandon Thoms with Habitat for Humanity Rogue Valley, “so there’s not any company local, except for one gentleman that we’ve been able to uncover, that is currently in the business of deconstruction of older motor home units,” he said. “If anybody knows someone that has any sort of recommendations for who we may be able to partner with to get these removed and safely discarded of or dismantled if that’s what ends up occurring.”
Habitat for Humanity said they’re open to any and all suggestions. They said it will take anywhere from a year-and-a-half to two years before the project is completely finished, that’s why they want to get started as soon as possible.
