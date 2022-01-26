Mt. Shasta snowboarder eyeing gold medal ahead of Beijing Winter Olympics

MT. SHASTA, Calif. —A local man is in the final stages of his training, before he heads off to Beijing, to fulfill a lifelong dream in the Olympics. A Mt. Shasta man is getting ready to compete at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing next week. For Robby Burns, it’s a dream come true, to wear the red, white, and blue of Team USA.

“I remember from when the time I was a little kid telling my parents I wanna get really good at this someday and go to the Olympics. Back then they were kinda like yeah sure that’s great,” said Burns.

Born and raised in Mt Shasta, Burns was home-schooled until 6th grade. It allowed his parents to let him come to the mountain several days a week.

He took to racing at a young age, then began competing in alpine snowboarding. Far different from the aerial acrobatics of the half-pipe, burns heads downhill, through the course at speeds of around 45 miles per hour. The goal, is simple, to get to the finish line first. But getting to the Olympics was no easy feat.

“In 2018 we were runner up to the Olympic games, so that was super hard to put in that effort and to find out your runner up. Then you have the decision to make do I wanna go after it for the next 4 years and for me it was an easy decision to make it happen,” said Burns.

He spent countless hours training the last few years, with Beijing and perhaps his last chance at the Olympics, always pushing him forward. He qualified earlier this month, to be one of 32 athletes worldwide to race the clock.

This week he’s back on his home mountain, training on Mt. Shasta, where it all started.

The general manager of Mt Shasta Ski Park, Jim Mullins, remembers watching burns competes back in high school, and is thrilled to see him get this far.

“Whenever you have a local athlete you’ve seen grown up and their success and the hard dedication he’s put into this and to see it all pay off for him this year is tremendous,” said Jim Mullins.