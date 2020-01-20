No injuries after car crashes through bedroom wall in Talent

Talent, Ore — A man was forced to move after a car crashed through his bedroom wall yesterday morning.
Just before noon Sunday the manager of the Goodnight Inn in Talent says a man driving north on Highway 99 lost control of his car driving through a field a fence and the wall of one of her tenant’s apartments.
Luckily, the tenant wasn’t in the room at the time.
“I was really concerned about people that lived in there and I was just so happy that they were okay and that the gentleman was okay, the fact that it happened was just shocking to me,” said Nicole Casillas, manager of the Goodnight Inn.
The driver of the car said he blacked out before waking up in his car inside the apartment.
No one was hurt in the crash, the tenant was relocated to a different apartment while the building is inspected.
