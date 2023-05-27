ODFW reveals cause of fish kill at Cole Rivers Hatchery

TRAIL, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife finished its investigation of a fish kill at Cole Rivers Hatchery in Trail.

ODFW said in early May a human error caused the death of all the newly hatched steelhead, destined for fisheries in the Rogue River.

A Spokes Person for ODFW said one of their employees mistakenly treated newly hatched eggs, leading to the fish kill. This will affect the 2024 half-pounder fishery and the 2025 adult fishery.

A significant number of Coos River steelhead were also lost, affecting the 2025 and 2026 fisheries.

“We do expect to make about half of our production goals next year Winter steelhead anglers in the Coos will still be able to catch a hatchery fish, there’s just not going to be as many of them,” said Meghan Dugan, Public Affairs Specialist with ODFW.

ODFW said its reviewing protocols to prevent future errors like this. It’s also working to address infrastructure issues stressing production capabilities.

