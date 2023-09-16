OHA giving $640k to local coalitions for National Suicide Prevention Month

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – To recognize National Suicide Prevention Month, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) is awarding $640,000 to various local coalitions and providers for suicide prevention including programs in Jackson, Josephine, and Douglas Counties.

Each organization selected will receive up to $20,000 to help build new resources, train more staff, and provide more support to specific at-risk populations including older adults.

Suicide Prevention Month comes at a stressful time for kids and families as school returns.

Rick Rawlins with Jackson County Mental Health said that it’s important to be aware at all times of any symptoms of depression or suicidal thoughts but especially this time of year.

“It’s often an increased time of stress for youth and for families as youth return back to school,” Rawlins said. “You know, the summer there has been fires and smoke, there’s just a lot of stress and sometimes going to school once again can add that added element of stress.”

The Jackson and Josephine County Suicide Prevention Coalitions are joining the Network of Safety in Douglas County in receiving funding from the OHA.

Rawlins said that more suicide prevention resources can not only be lifesaving for anyone thinking about taking their own life but also for their family members and loved ones knowing that there are places out there to get the help they need.

“Suicide and thoughts of suicide can happen to anyone and can happen at any time when life gets stressful,” Rawlins explained. “So, knowing that there are resources available is helpful for the person but also for family members.”

