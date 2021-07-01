One year after Lane Co. woman goes missing, family rallies for answers

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – It’s been one year since Lane Co. woman, Fauna Frey disappeared. She came to Grants Pass to visit her brother’s friend. Then went missing. Her family is asking for answers. The family of Fauna Frey gathered in front of the Josephine Co. Courthouse Tuesday.
“She didn’t just disappear off the face of the earth. Somebody knows something,” said John Frey, Fauna’s father.
They also want to spread awareness. Missing people cases aren’t a rarity in the area and they want to know why.
“Most of what [Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office] worked off of instead of doing it as a separate case its things that we’ve told them about and then they’ve looked into it,” said John.
Jesse Armstrong is part of the Missing Murdered Indigenous Women Movement. He travels the country spreading awareness about the violence against indigenous women. While Fauna isn’t one of them, he felt he needed to help.
“There’s a lot of missing and murdered indigenous women in this area and a lot of non-indigenous women missing in this area and we just feel a lot of them could be connected,” said Armstrong.
Other families who have missing loved ones nearby also came to the rally. Back in 2019 Lisa Cronin, a woman last seen in Sunny Valley. She left behind 2 children and 3 grandchildren, something her family says is not like her.
“With my mom being missing it’s been very very hard, it’s been a struggle. We were best friends, I loved her so much. She was very close with her family. She just had this smile that would light up a room when she walked in,” said Lisa’s daughter.
Both families of Fauna Frey and Lisa Cronin are asking law enforcement for a more aggressive approach to these missing cases.
Josephine Co. Sheriff Dave Daniel told NBC5 News in a statement –
Investigations have been conducted on all cases.
Meanwhile, Frey’s family has increased the reward to $100k for any information that leads investigators to find Fauna.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]