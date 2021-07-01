Home
One year after Lane Co. woman goes missing, family rallies for answers

One year after Lane Co. woman goes missing, family rallies for answers

Local News Top Stories Video , , ,

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – It’s been one year since Lane Co. woman, Fauna Frey disappeared. She came to Grants Pass to visit her brother’s friend. Then went missing. Her family is asking for answers. The family of Fauna Frey gathered in front of the Josephine Co. Courthouse Tuesday.

“She didn’t just disappear off the face of the earth. Somebody knows something,” said John Frey, Fauna’s father.

They also want to spread awareness. Missing people cases aren’t a rarity in the area and they want to know why.

“Most of what [Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office] worked off of instead of doing it as a separate case its things that we’ve told them about and then they’ve looked into it,” said John.

Jesse Armstrong is part of the Missing Murdered Indigenous Women Movement. He travels the country spreading awareness about the violence against indigenous women. While Fauna isn’t one of them, he felt he needed to help.

“There’s a lot of missing and murdered indigenous women in this area and a lot of non-indigenous women missing in this area and we just feel a lot of them could be connected,” said Armstrong.

Other families who have missing loved ones nearby also came to the rally. Back in 2019 Lisa Cronin, a woman last seen in Sunny Valley. She left behind 2 children and 3 grandchildren, something her family says is not like her.

“With my mom being missing it’s been very very hard, it’s been a struggle. We were best friends, I loved her so much. She was very close with her family. She just had this smile that would light up a room when she walked in,” said Lisa’s daughter.

Both families of Fauna Frey and Lisa Cronin are asking law enforcement for a more aggressive approach to these missing cases.

Josephine Co. Sheriff Dave Daniel told NBC5 News in a statement –

Investigations have been conducted on all cases.

Meanwhile, Frey’s family has increased the reward to $100k for any information that leads investigators to find Fauna.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »