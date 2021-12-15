Puck’s Donuts being re-built in former Phoenix location

PHOENIX, Ore. — Puck’s Donuts is in the process of rebuilding its former Phoenix location, which burned down in the Almeda Fire.

An engineer with the construction company rebuilding the well-known donut shop says it will have the same original feel.

He says the building will be similar in size, around 1,000 square feet. He adds that other than a few minor changes, it’ll mostly look the same.

“To be a part of rebuilding this community, like I said earlier, it’s going to make Phoenix and Talent some of the most beautiful communities in southern Oregon because everything is going to be brand new – obviously, it’s a tragedy people lost their homes and businesses, but we’re going to the make the best of it,” said engineer for Claudio Alvarez Construction, Eddie Conrad.

Conrad says on average it takes around 6 to 8 months to finish a commercial build like this.