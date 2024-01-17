Red Cross faces emergency blood shortage, donors can win Super Bowl Tickets

MEDFORD, Ore. – The American Red Cross is experiencing a national blood shortage and is asking for the communities help.

According to Red Cross, it has seen a 40% drop in blood donations over the past 20 years. It said a lot of that can be attributed to lifestyle changes, like people working from home, and less sponsored drives through corporations and businesses.

Donation numbers also typically fall off during the winter months with the holidays and weather related issues.

“In fact, just up until yesterday, not including today’s weather, we’ve lost about 1,000 units of blood due to weather related cancellations just here in the Cascades region.” said Red Cross Cascades Region Communication Manager, Dawn Johnson.

As a way to encourage people to get out and donate, the Red Dross is partnering with the NFL and offering donors a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVIII next month in Las Vegas. Anyone who donates in the month of January will automatically be entered into the drawing!

Medford has several upcoming drives. Walk-ins are welcome, but it is recommended that you make an appointment:

The Medford Blood Donation Center at 1174 Progress Drive Suite 102: January 21 from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm, and January 22 and 23 from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.

RRMC Smullin Center at 2825 East Barnett Road: January 22 from 10:30 am to 4:00 pm.

Valley View Seventh-Day Adventist Church at 3677 South Stage Road: January 29 from 12:00 pm to 5:30 pm.

Lausmann Annex at 200 South Ivy Street: January 30 from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm.

