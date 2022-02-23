‘Rising Lockers’ program has big impact at Phoenix-Talent Schools

TALENT, Ore. —Phoenix-Talent Schools are getting creative with making sure students have all their basic needs.

At first glance, this looks like your average attendance office, but there’s much more going on inside. Talent Middle School is making it easier than ever to connect students with basic needs.

“Especially after the fires and our numbers grew, and Covid so many families out of work, and just struggling the school district decided we wanna really be committed to making sure that each school site had basic necessities so that all students had access to that,” said Tracy Koa with the Phoenix-Talent School District.

That’s when “Rising Lockers” were created. In the physical lockers, you can find things like shoes, socks, sweats, hoodies, you name it. You’ll also find all the hygiene products students and their families may need. It comes from funding set aside by the district and donations from the community.

“Our families lost everything and so with the little help that we can give here in regards to giving them clothing assistance for their children and themselves,” said Attendance Clerk, Marina McCambridge.

McCambridge oversees the lockers in the attendance office.  She says, rising lockers started just a month ago, and took off from there.

“The first two weeks were just crazy busy and I loved it, because these kids knew where to come and they know they could shop their heart’s delight and not feel inhibited,” said McCambridge.

These lockers are in high demand around Talent Middle School. 8th grader, Abigail Corona has used it herself, now she spreads the word to others at school.

“It’s nice to feel like you can come here and get what you need and not have to worry about it,” said Corona.

Each school, district-wide, has its own Rising Lockers. If you’re interested in donating to the rising lockers, visit Phoenix-Talent School District’s website.

