Roseburg felon found in possession of 29 guns, 74 pounds of marijuana

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A convicted felon was arrested for possessing drugs and firearms in Roseburg.

The Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team on Monday, March 14, detectives pulled over 51-year-old Joseph Ralph Barbero of Roseburg at the intersection of Harvard Avenue and Umpqua Street.

During a search of Barbero’s vehicle, detectives reportedly found 363 grams of suspected methamphetamine, two guns, scales, drug packaging, and other paraphernalia.

Later that night, Barbero’s residence at Lookingglass Apartment in Roseburg was searched. Detectives said they found 27 more guns, 74 pounds of marijuana, and a large amount of drug paraphernalia.

Barbero is now behind bars in the Douglas County Jail charged with unlawful possession and delivery of methamphetamine, 29 counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of marijuana.