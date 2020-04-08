School district offering help to parents with online learning

PHOENIX, Ore. – While Oregon K-12 students are beginning online learning parents are being given even more responsibility. But balancing working from home while being a full-time parent and part-time educator can be stressful. Phoenix-Talent School District are hoping to relieve some of that stress with resources.
“It’s new to us all and I think just understanding and having compassion for families that really are playing multiple roles now,” says Superintendent Brent Barry.
While these are new and uncertain times Phoenix-Talent School District want parents to know they aren’t alone in the process.
The organization has many resources available online for students and parents.
