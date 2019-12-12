Home
Stores stock up on reusable bags as plastic bag ban approaches

MEDFORD, Ore. — Right now, stores in Oregon are prepping for the plastic bag ban going into effect.

Beginning January 1st, plastic bags will be banned statewide.

If shoppers don’t bring re-usable bags for their groceries, they’ll be charged 5 cents for every paper bag they use.

“We do have to charge a nickel, that’s mandated by the state. We can charge more we’ve chose not to. We’re gonna charge 5 cents,” said Food4Less store director, Jared Mulhollen.

The change is leaving shoppers divided.

“I think it’s a good idea, I use the plastic bags for garbage but you know, I’ll find something else,” said Food4Less shopper, Ginger Wedin.

“It’s just with you know, kids and busy schedules, it’s hard to actually remember to put them [reusable bags] back in the car and bring them,” said Ashley Bersch, Food4Less shopper.

Food 4 Less is ready for the change.

They’ve posted signs reminding customers of the new law and they’re stocking up on re-usable bags for customers to purchase.

“We’ll have a great selection, different price points. It’ll be readily available,” Mulhollen said.

