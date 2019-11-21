Talent City Council narrowly rejects jail proposal

TALENT, Ore. — Talent City Council members narrowly voted against adopting the new jail proposal in a four to three vote against the proposal.
Eight Talent residents spoke at the meeting, mainly against the jail. The Talent Police Chief also spoke, saying the jail space would help the city of Talent. Jackson County Sheriff Nathan Sickler was there to try to answer any questions and continue to advocate for the bigger jail.
Ultimately, the council voted no. It was a close vote, but the council members who voted against the jail proposal say there is still more research to be done and mental health services should be put at the top of the priority list.
The vote is not a total bust for the jail’s future. If the other ten Jackson County cities approve the plan, the proposal still heads to commissioners, who will decide whether or not it will go to voters next year.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.