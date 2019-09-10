Tuesday marks World Suicide Awareness Day

JACKSON CO., Ore – Today is World Suicide Awareness Day, and Jackson County Health and Human Services wants you to know there is help available.
Recent studies have shown rural areas tend to have higher risk of suicide. Here in southern Oregon, the suicide rate is increasing, according to Jackson County Health and Human Services.
“If you do ask somebody and they say yeah they’re thinking about suicide the first thing to do is just to pause and listening. Just talk with them, hear them out,” Rick Rawlins, Jackson Health and Human Services, said.
NBC5 is partnering with Jackson County Mental Health to make suicide a topic of conversation through the ‘In This Together’ campaign.
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, there is help available. You can call the national suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-talk. You can also text the crisis line at 7-4-1-7-4-1.
