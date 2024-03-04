U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley holds Town Hall meeting in Ashland

MEDFORD, Ore. – Senator Merkley was in Jackson County and Josephine County Sunday (3/3/2024) for Town Hall meetings.

That afternoon, he went to the Ashland High School gym. Senator Merkley went over the work he has planned for 2024 which includes passing bills and allocating federal resources for the state of Oregon. He then opened the floor to several attendees who asked questions covering different topics.

It included national and international issues from gun control to the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine. He also answered questions like housing, homelessness, wildfires and the drug crisis, namely with fentanyl. He said,

“As I’m sure many of you know, it is producing a tremendous number of overdose deaths. It is also contaminating other medicines that people might buy through social media contacts or on the street. And so, we have a multi-dimensional challenge in addressing fentanyl.”

Senator Merkley talked about how most fentanyl is making its way to the United States from Mexico. He wants to see more action done at the border to catch it before it comes into the country.

