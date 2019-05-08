Home
Warm, dry conditions prompt burn bans in Jackson County

Warm, dry conditions prompt burn bans in Jackson County

Local News Top Stories , , , , , ,

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Burning in Jackson County is closed for the rest of Tuesday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

The City of Ashland also announced it’s suspending all burn permits indefinitely, starting Tuesday.

“The hot, dry and windy conditions are what we would typically see when fire is getting out of control,” said Incident Meteorologist Tom Wright. “This actually is one of our critical fire weather patterns that we have, a big ridge of high pressure develops over the northeast pacific and moves in north of us.”

Dry, warm and breezy conditions have kept local fire agencies plenty busy this week.

“We’ve had four escaped burns in 24 hours,” said Oregon Department of Forestry Public Information Officer Natalie Weber, “and that’s a lot.”

Those burns happened all across Jackson County, prompting Jackson County Health and Human Services to close burning for the day Tuesday.

“If you’re going to burn, just check in with your local fire department because people are changing things up it’s getting to that point where we are having sun every day, we are in the 80 degree temperatures.”

Illinois Valley Fire District said they’re suspending all burns for the next week.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »