Yreka looks to turn a motel into housing for the homeless

YREKA, Calif. – The City of Yreka wants to turn a motel into housing for its homeless population.

Yreka’s city manager, Jason Ledbetter said, they’re applying for a Homekey Grant, through the state to buy the Jefferson Inn Motel.

This project will convert the motel rooms into 44 apartments, for individuals or families experiencing homelessness.

Ledbetter said at this location, services that tackle addiction and mental health will be provided to residents.

The city will be sending in its application by the start of July.

“The overwhelming philosophy is to get folks out of tents on public property and into living situations where they immediately have better access to things you and I take for granted,” said Ledbetter.

He said if the grant is given to them this year, the goal is to have the project done by the end of 2024. Between the Homekey location, the new low-barrier shelter, and a proposed pallet shelter, their goal is to have enough beds for their homeless population.

