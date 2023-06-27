Local foundation looks to restore historic fountain in Lithia Park

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Ashland Parks Foundation wants to restore a historic fountain in Lithia Park.

The Butler-Perozzi Fountain has been the centerpiece of Lithia Park for more than 100 years. The fountain was originally crafted in Italy and later gifted to the park by two Ashland citizens back in 1916.

The Ashland Parks Foundation is kicking off the fundraising campaign on the 4th of July. The restoration plan includes restoring the fountain and replacing various pieces around the site.

“It’s going to be a restoration of the marble fountain and there might be some replacement of the concrete and structural features. We do our best with what we have to maintain this feature of Lithia Park on into the future for the next generation,” said Mike Gardiner, President of the Ashland Parks Foundation.

Gardiner said the cost of the project is estimated to be $800,000 which includes a maintenance fund.

He said they’ve already raised more than half of their goal, reaching $425,000.

If you want to help you can donate on their website.

