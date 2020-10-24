Local organization raising money for Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial Wall project

MEDFORD, Ore. — A local veterans organization is getting creative with raising funds for a memorial wall in Medford.
The ‘Southern Oregon Veterans Benefit’ held a drawing Friday at 2 pm at Seven Feathers Casino.
The prize, a 1965 Ford Fairlane donated to the organization.
Organizer Ron Kohl says the car is worth $21,000.
The car was available to one lucky winner for just a $20 raffle ticket.
The raffle money all going towards preparing the land at Medford’s U.S. Cellular Park for a Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial Wall replica.
“It’s going to have all 58,000 plus names on this wall. It’s going to be 80 percent of what the wall is in Washington D.C.,” said Ron Kohl, president of SOVB.
Kohl says the wall is already built and ready to go.
With the new money from the raffle, he says it will hopefully be placed on the land in the coming months.
