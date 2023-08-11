State Senator Dennis Linthicum (R- Klamath Falls)

Local senator responding to Secretary of State’s stance on Measure 113

Posted by Derek Strom August 10, 2023

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.– Local senators responded to the Oregon Secretary of State announcing she intends to enforce Measure 113 and disqualify candidates who violated the measure’s rules.

Klamath Falls Republican Senator Dennis Linthicum participated in the walkouts during this years legislative session.

He sent NBC5 this statement which reads in part:

“Regardless of the clarified position from the Secretary of State, I will be filing in September, joining with several others in a lawsuit.  I believe this is unconstitutional and may go all the way to SCOTUS.”

“Essentially, we have the Democrat majority “disqualifying” the strongest of their opposition because Republican and Independent minority Senators were simply trying to stand for parental rights with regard to serious gender-altering surgeries. Why is this a legitimate disqualifier for holding office?”

“Using legalese and their own nefarious power-grabbing strategies the Democrats are trying to stop President Trump, in Washington; just as the Democrat-Socialists stopped Bolsonaro, in Brazil; and here in Oregon, the Democrat Party is trying to remove anyone with common-sense and a strong voice.”

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Derek Strom
View More Posts
NBC5 News reporter Derek Strom is from Renton, Washington. He recently graduated from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communications at Washington State University with a degree in Broadcast News and a minor in Sports Management. He played in the drumline with the WSU marching band. These days, he plays the guitar and piano. Derek is a devoted fan of the Mariners, Seahawks, and Kraken.
Reporter
Skip to content