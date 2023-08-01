Magnitude 4.0 earthquake recorded off the Oregon coast

COOS BAY, Ore. (KGW) — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a magnitude 4.0 earthquake Tuesday morning off the southern Oregon coast, about 117 miles southwest of Coos Bay. The earthquake happened around 11:26 a.m. It had a recorded depth of about 8.6 miles.

On the USGS web page for the quake, nobody had reported feeling the quake as of about 1 p.m. Tuesday. There were no reported injuries.

Earthquakes in the Pacific Ocean off the Oregon coast are very common. Since July 14, there have been 15 recorded earthquakes within a 155-mile radius of Tuesday’s earthquake.