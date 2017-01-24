Man confronts police with running chainsaw

Klamath Falls, Ore.- Klamath County Sheriff’s deputies say they were forced to use a taser on a man who confronted them with a running chainsaw.
The incident started just after 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a call of a suspicious person driving a blue SUV near Sunset Beach Rd. and Lakeport Blvd. Within minutes of responding, deputies spotted the suspect speeding on Crater Lake Parkway, according to a press release.
According to the sheriff’s office, the driver led deputies on a short chase before stopping on S. 6th Street and Washburn Way. That’s when deputies say the man, 28-year-old Damien Coleman, got out in the middle of the road wearing a mask and holding a running chainsaw.
Deputies deployed the taser after they say Coleman threw the chainsaw to the ground and rushed toward them.
Coleman is now facing several charges, including DUII, Reckless Driving, Attempt to Elude and Menacing.