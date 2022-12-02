Man reported missing in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A man was reported missing in Josephine County.

Investigators said 33-year-old Travis James Damon was last seen on November 19 in the New Hope/Grants Pass area.

According to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, he’s driving a white 1999 Ford Ranger pickup truck with a blue canopy.

Damon is described as a white man, 6’0” tall, 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff’s office provided no further details.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call JCSO at 541-474-5115. Refer to case number 22002570.