Medford conducting Citizen Alert Notification Test May 14th

MEDFORD, Ore.- The City of Medford is conducting a Citizen Alert Notification Test on May 14th.

The notification test will start at 10:00 am. The system allows agencies, like Medford Police and Fire Department, to provide critical information in a variety of situations, like missing persons, severe weather, wildfires and more. But the test will only be sent to individuals that have registered in the system. You can go to this link to sign up for Citizen Alert. You can also call 541-774-2320 or email [email protected] for assistance with your Citizen Alert account.

