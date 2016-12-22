Home
Medford Water Commission board approves rate hike

Medford, Ore. — Water bills will be going up in the new year, for Medford Water Commission customers. The Medford Water Commission board unanimously approved new rate changes Wednesday.

The increase will be anywhere from a few pennies to 12 or 13 cents per 1,000 gallons.

Interim Water Commission manager, Eric Johnson says the increases help to pay for projects and allow for expansion of service.

“If we were not to expand then you would get into a building moratorium situation because we would not have water to supply to the new homes and new businesses,” Eric Johnson says, “so to have a robust city, and to have growth in the valley you need more water, you need more capacity.”

The rates were set based on an annual cost of service study the commission does each year. No one spoke in opposition of the changes during the public hearing. The rate changes will take effect March 1, 2017.

Meanwhile, the Water Commission is wrapping up it’s lead pipe investigation. One lead pigtail still needs to be removed on Modoc Road. The commission still needs to dig in a handful of other locations for further investigation.

 

