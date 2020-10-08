Militia-linked suspects charged in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

HARTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ/CNN) – At least six men have been arrested and are facing federal and state charges in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
Detroit station WXYZ reports this raid at a home in the city was tied to the kidnapping plot.
At least seven other people are facing Michigan state charges in the plot.
According to court documents, the FBI learned about the plan through social media.
The group, linked to the “Wolverine Watch Men” militia, allegedly discussed violently overthrowing the government and certain law-enforcement agencies to instigate a civil war.
Court documents also show the FBI used an undercover agent to travel with the group to Ohio to meet other members.
The suspects are accused of planning to either murder “tyrants” or take a sitting governor.
The group reportedly believed Governor Whitmer and other state governments are violating the U.S. Constitution.