NBC 5 and the Southern Oregon Sports Commission present the third “Know Your Role” scholarship

MEDFORD, Ore.– NBC 5 has one again partnered with the Southern OSports Commission to present the “Know Your Role” scholarship.

The commission wants to uphold the value of sportsmanship and improve the sports culture in Southern Oregon.

This year’s winner is Emma Patten, a senior at North Medford High School

She competed in equestrian over the last four years through O.H.S.E.T.

Emma has been the leader of her team since her sophomore year.

“I’d like to thank my team, my coaches who have helped me through the season, getting me to be a better rider, and my teammates who have pushed me so much this year,” she said, “It’s been hard through covid to keep everything together, but we’ve managed to push through”

Angela Wood from the Southern Oregon Sports Commission said, “leadership, sportsmanship, great attitude. All of those things about “Know Your Role”, so Emma fit perfectly into that. We were thrilled to get her application and recognize someone in the equestrian world.”

Emma plans to continue her education at Rogue Community College through their pharmacy tech program.

She also plans to coach her former equestrian team while at R.C.C.

After that, she wants to go to Central Oregon Community College to pursue vet tech.