New report shows disciplinary actions against over 60 Oregon police officers

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon has taken disciplinary action against more than 60 law enforcement officers in the last three years.
That’s according to new data from the Department of Public Safety and Standards.
The department released the report this week, which looks at 180 police officers or applicants and their eligibility for certification from August 1st of 2017 to August 1st of 2020.
Of those 180 reviews, 62 were revoked or denied and 5 resulted in suspensions.
4 involved female police officers, 12 involved alcohol or drug use, 17 involved sexual misconduct, and 4 involved domestic violence.
“We have had our research analysts as well as partners in other states look at this. And that is the million dollar question, what lead these people to make these decisions that lead to them losing their state certification. And we’re not the only ones trying to get our arms around it and we have yet to find any patterns,” said Eriks Gabliks, director of DPSST.
Gabliks says the report is an effort to increase transparency with the public.
It comes after the passage of house bill 4207 into law which created a public, statewide database of officers with suspended or revoked certifications last month.
