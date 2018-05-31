Newport mom admits attacking young son with knife

NEWPORT, Ore. (KPTV/CNN) – An Oregon woman is accused of trying to murder her own six-year-old son with a knife. According to court documents, she told police he deserved it.
It was an empty playground at the Agate Heights Apartments, with neighbors thinking about the young boy who often played there.
David Stringer’s mother, Nemoria Villagomez, is accused of stabbing her son six times Saturday evening.
According to court documents released, the boy was able to get out of the apartment and go to a neighbor for help.
When officers arrived, they found David covered in blood.
Inside Villagomez’s apartment, they found her with a 14-month-old boy, lying on the bed.
Court documents indicate Villagomez forced the infant to ingest methamphetamine, and also tried to strangle him.
“I’m still in shock,” one neighbor said. “I am still in shock. I can’t… I can’t fathom it. Never saw that coming at all.”
According to public records, Villagomez has an extensive criminal history, with convictions for assault, criminal mischief, theft, and DUI.
After her assault conviction in 2016, she was required to undergo domestic violence counseling and complete a battery intervention program.
Treva Resler said she was aware of Villagomez’ struggles, but thought that recently things were going better. “I thought she had completed that part of her life. So I don’t know. I don’t know if that’s an issue now. I don’t understand this.”
According to police, the six-year-old is now in good condition and is expected to be released from the hospital soon.
They say the 14-month-old boy is in custody and wasn’t seriously injured.