ONA nurses suing Roseburg hospital over alleged wage thefts

ROSEBURG, Ore. – The Oregon Nurses Association said three of its nurses are suing CommonSpirit, the company that owns Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg.

The nurses union said the company committed wage theft, after a cyber attack affected the hospital’s timekeeping systems last October.

They said CommonSpirit failed to correct inaccurate underpayments and over-payments of nurses.

That’s similar to a claim the union made against Providence in recent months.

The plaintiffs estimate the company may owe workers as much as $200,000 in unpaid or improperly withheld wages.

“We’ve had nurses who have worked a full two weeks and then get a paycheck for zero dollars,” ONA spokesperson Kevin Mealy. “And then later get a bill from CommonSpirit alleging they owe the same amount they didn’t get paid those two weeks.”

Mealy said nurses and healthcare workers asked for an independent audit to look into the matter, but were denied.

He said the ONA tried to work with the company to resolve the issue, but was unsuccessful.

We reached out to CommonSpirit for comment, but have not heard back.