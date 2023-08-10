Oregon mother and son meet for the first time 69 years later

“I looked for about 15 years,” he said. “Could not get anywhere. I’d run into dead end after dead end after dead end.”

After giving birth to Taylor, Lorsung returned home to Coos Bay and resumed her life. She got married, moved to California and had six more children.

“We were the Brady Bunch,” said Lorsung’s daughter, Lucy McCollum. “We had the Volkswagen bus, we went to the beach, we were the Brady Bunch.”

Lorsung didn’t tell her kids about Taylor, still conditioned to keep her first pregnancy a family secret. But history, it turns out has a way of repeating itself. It did so with McCollum.

“I had a daughter when I was 15,” said McCollum. “Her name is Christina. I kept her, I love her. I actually have three daughters. I found out when I had my daughter that my mom had to give her son up for adoption.”

The revelation shaped McCollum’s decision and drove her family to search for Taylor, but they didn’t get far.

“My sisters have tried before with my mother and didn’t get anywhere,” recalled McCollum.

The biggest challenge hindering family members in their searches was an old Oregon law. The state required adult adoptees to get a court order to unseal adoption documents. But in 2014, that law changed. Now all family members need is a personal identification to join a mutual consent registry.

“If a family member is also registered or later registers, we will notify you and can facilitate contact,” said Jake Sunderland with the Oregon Department of Human Services. “We have a record of all adoptions finalized in Oregon since 1920.”

Lorsung’s children used that resource and social media to finally find Taylor. The most recent and successful search was instigated by Ron Steel, who connected with McCollum through Facebook. Steel is Taylor’s half-brother; the two shared the same biological father.

“(Ron and I) were both playing detectives,” said McCollum. “It was a journey but it was totally worth it.”