Over 4 thousand pounds of illegal cannabis discovered during traffic stop

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Over 4 thousand pounds of illegal cannabis were discovered in the back of a box truck on State Route 97 in Siskiyou County on October 19.

According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, the truck driver was pulled over for ignoring a stop sign and almost crashing into a semi truck.

The Lieutenant on duty said they noticed an “overwhelming odor of cannabis” in the back of the truck. The driver, Luis Fernando Gutierres Roja, 43 of Hollywood, apologized for the near crash and admitted to having cannabis in the back of the truck.

The Sheriff’s Office says Rojas opened the back of the truck, revealing over 4,400 pounds of cannabis he bought from an illegal grow in the Shasta Vista area. The cannabis was on its way to a licensed dispensary in Los Angeles, where Rojas worked.

The Sheriff’s Office says around $16 thousand in cash and a notebook showing previous purchases was also found in the truck.

Rojas was cited for violating a California Heath and Safety Code that prevents the sale of cannabis without a license. He was also cited for transporting illegal cannabis.

