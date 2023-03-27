Phoenix school designs sleds for ‘Dummy Downhill’ event

PHOENIX, Ore. – A local school is sending a couple dummies, to Mt. Ashland.

The ski resort is hosting it’s Dummy Downhill event.

That’s when where people built their own sleds, put a dummy in it and launch them downhill.

Students at Armadillo Technical Institute in Phoenix created their own sleds for the event.

Two classes got to choose their own theme, build them and paint the exterior.

“So it’s been a couple of months and we’ve been working on it four days a week every week since,” the Boyers sisters said. “For us to actually start building the actual cart it took a few weeks. We had to get a solid design down and then design down and decide if we were going to a ski or a sled. They chose Lightning McQueen and we chose the magic school bus and we obviously chose the better one.”

The dummy of choice will be the school’s mascot, an armadillo.

Sleds will be judged at the event next Saturday, April 1, for both design and how they move downhill.

The prize for first place is a Mt. Ashland season pass for next season.

